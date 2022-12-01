New Delhi, December 1 : Smart devices have become an undeniable part of our daily lives. However, with the increasing usage and reliability of connected devices, we are becoming more vulnerable to online threats or cyber-attacks, where one might lose their personal data or getting their entire bank account wiped out. Bluebugging is another method which is being used by hackers to steal data from people's devices.

Thus, we need to exercise caution to protect our devices against hacking and practice safe online transaction practices. Cyber-criminals are churning out ingenious techniques to steal personal data and financial details, and one such new technique is called Bluebugging. Know what it is and how to protect yourself against it. WhatsApp Phone Numbers of About 500 Million Users Leaked, Put On Sale on 'Well-Known' Hacking Community: Report.

What Is Bluebugging?

Nowadays, a lot of smartphones don’t even offer a 3.5mm audio jack, which means we are being practically forced to embrace wireless or Bluetooth accessories. This in turn means we need to have Bluetooth activation on our devices at most times. This leaves the devices vulnerable to getting hacked through Bluebugging. Bluebugging, also known as Bluejacking or Bluesnarfing technique is a way the cyber-criminals hack your device through the Bluetooth connectivity. FIFA World Cup 2022: Hackers Selling Fake Hayya Cards, Digital Coins To Dupe Soccer Fans.

Hackers just needs to be around 10 meters distance from the victim's Blutooth enabled device and force connect with the device that is discoverable, and then hijack all data.

How To Safeguard Yourself From Bluebugging :

Keep your smart device always updated with the latest software available with any security software patch.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi facilities and if you get any request to connect from an unknown device via Bluetooth, simply reject it.

America's National Security Agency advises users to reboot their Bluetooth or Wi-Fi supported devices, whenever they access any public wireless internet connection.

Avoid using your personal name for hotspot sharing and Bluetooth connection.

Always have an anti-virus application on your device and scan regularly to detect any threats or malware.

While using public internet service do not shop on e-commerce or do any online financial transactions.

Regularly check which devices are connected to your Bluetooth enabled device.

Never use Bluetooth connectivity to exchange or share sensitive data.

Stay informed and ensure that your Bluetooth-enabled devices are secure. In case you lose data or experience online fraud, reach out to cyber security wing of police in your respective areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).