Parler App, promoted as an alternative to the mainstream social media applications by its developers, is once again gaining traction as core supporters of US President Donald Trump are jumping en masse to the app after his suspension from Twitter. The application, amidst the political controversy, has been banned by Google and drawn a sharp rebuke from Apple. Here's what you need to know. Parler App Suspended by Google Play Store, Apple Threatens to Ban It Over 'Egregious' Content by Trump Supporters.

What is Parler App?

Parler App was founded in September 2018 by John Matze, Jared Thomson and Rebekah Mercer. They claim that their intent was to provide a space for voices which get muzzled under censorship on other platforms. Matze, who is also the company's CEO, had remarked that Parler allows the user to express the opinion which he or she can freely express on the "streets of New York".

No Censorship?

While Parler claims that it provides the space for utmost freedom of speech and expression, critics doubt the claim. The company's guidelines stretch to about 1,500 words, and are said to be leaning towards conservatism. The developers have been charged of blocking scores of left-leaning accounts and those voicing themselves against right-wing populism.

Apart from the alleged conservative bias, Parler's set of guidelines bar content including blackmail, support for terrorism, false rumors and promoting marijuana. The company initially banned pornographic content, but later allowed posting of "nudity".

Alternative to Twitter?

Parler, despite facing a surge of users following the political unrest in the US, is not being seen by experts as an alternative to Twitter. Analysts claim that the spike in Parler usership is witnessed only amid political rows, and the number of active users are expected to drop after the political bickering settles down. The company currently has over 10 million total users, including about 4 million active users. On the other hand, the number of active Twitter users stand at around 336 million per month.

Why It Has Drawn Rebuke From Google and Apple

Parler's refusal to moderate content that may stoke violence, particularly from the supporters of Trump, has drawn flak from the two Silicon Valley giants. While Google has removed the app from Play Store, Apple has issued a stringent warning, demanding "moderation" of "egregious" content.

"In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like spots that incite violence. All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months,” Google said in a statement.

