Delhi, May 15: WhatsApp is the biggest messaging platform in India. Now, the messaging platform is focussing on streamlining the channels feature. It is working on a new feature for broadcast channel conversations. The next beta update is expected to feature Channels in the 'Updates' tab with status updates.

A new privacy feature will keep contact numbers secretive from followers and the creator. It will be available with 12 more features which are all in the testing phase. Is Artifact Replacing Twitter? New Feature On AI-powered News App Lets You Follow Writers.

The new features include real followers count, visibility status, verification status, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, mute notification button, handles, privacy, reporting, number of followers, and a full-width messaging interface.

The new broadcast channels will come with a full-width messaging interface. Users will also get to see a follower count below the channel name. The popular app will also offer a green verified checkmark. Also, channel support handles will be displayed in the channel info section along with a description.

The channels will be able to choose the target audience. It can be configured as Public so everyone on WhatsApp can find it. For privacy, phone numbers will not be shared in channels.

On the other hand, users will be able to mute message notifications from channels. The messaging platform will also offer shortcuts to forward, share, and unfollow within channels. Google Dark Web Monitoring Tool Expands To All Gmail Users, Now You Can Run Scans To If Your Gmail Address Is On Dark Web.

Additionally, an 'admin review' feature will provide group admins with tools to moderate their groups. It will allow group members to report specific messages to the group admin. Then, the admin can choose to delete it for everyone in the group.

The Meta-owned app continues to add new features to enhance the user experience and security. Recently, multi-device support was added. It allows users to simultaneously use their accounts on multiple devices (up to four).

