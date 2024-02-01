Mumbai, February 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been working regularly to improve its end-to-end encrypted chat messaging platform to enhance the customer experience and boost privacy. WhatsApp has rolled out many new improvements that help customers get the most out of the app and platform. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is testing a new feature to provide more safety and privacy.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 'Chat Lock' feature for the platform's web version. The feature was already introduced in the mobile. According to the post by WABetainfo, the new feature is under development and will be released soon. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram ‘Most Used Social Media Platforms’ Among US Adults, Says Report.

The new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature will be available through a small padlock-like icon on the web client. However, the post said that the method of accessing this feature remains speculative as the company could offer a "secret code" so that the users can hide the tab. The post mentioned that the locked chats will boost the security and privacy of user conversations.

The benefits of the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature are many, including protecting personal information, sensitive topics and confidential details in chat conversations. This feature will control any third party's unauthorised access to the chats and app. The post also said that by introducing this feature, the locked chats will be synchronised across all platforms. Digital News Startup ‘The Messenger’ Shuts Down in Less Than a Year After Its High-Profile Launch, Staff Learns via New York Times News Article.

By Rolling out the Chat Lock feature for the WhatsApp Web client will help boost the security as unlike a password and ID-protected smartphone, the web client is open for all to access and interact. While using WhatsApp Web with other people, the feature will help the users safeguard their privacy and provide a secure messaging experience.

