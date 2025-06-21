Mumbai, June 21: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Paris Diamond League 2025, returning to the competition for the first time in eight years. The reigning world champion will compete at the Stade Sebastien-Charlety in the early hours of Saturday. Neeraj will return to the Paris Diamond League after eight years, with his last appearance in 2017. Earlier in the year, Neeraj shattered his national record with a massive 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League in May. As he stands on the cusp of another mammoth throw, here is a look at his top five record-shattering attempts. Neeraj Chopra 88.16m Throw Video: Watch Ace India Athlete's Title-Winning Javelin Throw During Paris Diamond League 2025.

1. 90.23m in Doha Diamond League 2025

Neeraj Chopra (Photo credit: X @IIS_Vijayanagar)

Neeraj breached the 90m mark during the Doha Diamond League in May earlier this year for the first time in his career. He sent his javelin to a distance of 90.23m, but it wasn't enough to finish at the top. He finished second courtesy of Julian Weber's 91.06m effort.

2. 89.94m in Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra (Photo credit: Instagram @neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj threw 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 and broke his own national record. Neeraj's throw was the tournament's record too, until reigning world champion Anderson Peters breached the 90m mark as he threw 90.31m on his third try to set a new meet record.

3. 89.49m in Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Neeraj Chopra in Action (Photo Credit: ANI)

In August last year, Neeraj registered a distance of 89.49m at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024. Anderson Peters of Grenada set a new meet record with a monster throw of 90.61m to take first place, while Julian Weber of Germany settled for third with 87.08m.

4. 89.45m in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credits: @SportsArena1234/X)

The 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics with a throw of 89.45m. He agonisingly fell short of retaining his gold medal as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished at the top with a throw of 92.97m, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008.

5. 89.34m in Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers

Neeraj Chopra (Photo credit: X @mipaltan)

During the qualification for the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men's javelin event, Neeraj finished with a throw of 89.34m.