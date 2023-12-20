Mumbai, December 20: Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow users to share "music audio" during video calls. On December 19, WhatsApp beta announced a new feature called "status status on Instagram" that allowed WhatsApp users to post status on WhatsApp and Instagram simultaneously. Now, the platform announces new WhatsApp Share Music Audio - Video calls that will be rolled out for the Android beta users in the 2.23.26.18 version of the Google Play Beta program.

WhatsApp's new feature will let the users to share music and video during a video call. According to a post by WABetaInfo, users need to keep the screen-sharing option active for this this feature. The post said the "WhatsApp Share Music Audio" feature will help create better communication. As per the post, the feature is still under development for iOS users but will soon be available in future updates. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Feature for Simultaneously Posting Status on WhatsApp and Instagram.

WhatsApp Share Audio on Video Call Feature, Check More Details:

With the help of the "WhatsApp Share Audio on Video Calls" feature, the users can listen to both the audio and videos together while screen-sharing. The audio and video will be shared with all the people on video call. By introducing this new feature, WhatsApp will add new user capabilities. It would benefit everyday users, students, teachers, and even businesses to use WhatsApp as a screen-sharing platform. Google Maps New Update: Google Announces ‘Fuel-Efficient Routing’ Feature on Maps To Help Indian Users Save Fuel Along With Other AI-Powered Features.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will "facilitate multimedia collaboration" and enable the users to listen to video and music together while sharing their screens and while video calling. The new WhatsApp feature may enable new possibilities for its users to use the app for more than just texting and sharing multimedia. The meta-owned platform is committed to offering the latest features to users to boost their overall productivity, connectivity, and experience during video conferencing. The update will soon be available for all the users after beta testing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).