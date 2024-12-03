New Delhi, December 3: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform will reportedly make changes that will affect many users. As per reports, starting in May 2025, WhatsApp will end support for older versions of iOS and certain iPhone models. Users with outdated devices or operating systems will need to upgrade to continue using the app.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has informed users on older versions of iOS that their devices will no longer be supported next year. One of the reasons for this change is said to be that the latest versions of iOS come with updated API and better technologies iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

WhatsApp depends on these advancements to provide new features and enhancements to its users. WhatsApp will stop supporting versions of iOS that are older than 15.1 starting on May 5, 2025. The update will affect the standard WhatsApp app and the WhatsApp Business.

To keep working well with older OS, WhatsApp wanted to provide the newest features and improvements to as many users as they could. However, to provide better services to everyone, WhatsApp is now said to be looking into the idea of stopping support for some older versions of iOS. WhatsApp now works with iOS 12 and newer versions.

However, in an upcoming update, the app will need iOS 15.1 or a later version to function correctly. To help users prepare for the change, WhatsApp is giving a five-month notice. During this time, users can update their devices or they may need to look for other options if their devices cannot support the newer iOS versions. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce QR Code Feature for Channel Sharing.

Which iPhone Models Will Be Affected?

The change is said to impact devices that were launched more than ten years ago. It includes the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as the last iOS update for these devices is iOS 12.5.7. However, for newer iPhone models, if their devices are running an iOS version lower than 15.1, they can update to the latest iOS version. To update your device, go to your iPhone's Settings, then tap on General, and select Software Update.

