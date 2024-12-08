WhatsApp accounts are increasingly becoming targets for hackers, which can pose a risk to your personal data and privacy. Scammers often use fake messages, unknown video calls, and suspicious links to trick users into revealing sensitive information. To remain safe from these types of scams or fraud, you should take proper steps to secure your WhatsApp account. Start by keeping your WhatsApp updated to access the latest security features. Enable two-step verification and create a strong PIN with a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Activate biometric features like fingerprint or face unlock for protection. Always be cautious and do not reply to unknown messages or answer video calls from strangers. Try to avoid clicking on suspicious links and regularly check your linked devices and log out from them. If you suspect any fraud activity, report it at sancharsaathi.gov.in for further assistance. WhatsApp Group Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen Loses Over INR 11 Crore in Online Share Trading Fraud.

How To Protect Your WhatsApp Account From Hacking?

Protect your WhatsApp from hacking! Follow these 10 easy steps. pic.twitter.com/8ZZGnZCr8P — DoT India (@DoT_India) December 8, 2024

