New Delhi, December 8: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced a new feature to improve user experience. The update will allow users to set reminder notifications for chat messages so that important messages are not overlooked. The WhatsApp new feature is currently being rolled out to select beta users on Android. Users will likely keep track of important conversations and tasks with this feature.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a reminder notification feature for chat messages, which is available to some beta testers. According to reports, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.29 update is introducing a new feature that will allow users to receive reminder notifications for chat messages. WhatsApp To End Support for Older iOS Versions and iPhone Models in May 2025; Know Which iPhone Models Will Be Affected.

It follows the previous beta version, 2.24.22.21, which also included a reminder notification feature for status updates. These updates are expected to enhance the user experience by helping them to keep track of important messages and updates effectively.

The reminder notification feature for chat messages is currently accessible to certain beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. Users may get a notification if they have unread messages from frequent contacts. It will help users to get notified about important conversations from people they communicate with regularly.

Some beta testers are said to be trying out a new notification feature that will remind them about unread chat messages. WhatsApp may also send reminders for unread messages from certain contacts to provide its users with a more thorough notification system. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Typing Indicator Feature for iOS and Android Users.

The choice of these contacts could be based on an internal algorithm that focuses on those with whom users communicate most often. If a user decides to reinstall the app, WhatsApp will likely reassess these interactions, as these informations are not stored in backups or on the server.

