Mumbai, January 20: Amid the ongoing season of hiring and firing, Tech giant Wipro has fired hundreds of employees. Interestingly, all employees who have been sacked by the IT company are freshers. It is being learned that Wipro has sacked the employees, all freshers, due to poor performance.

According to a report in Business Today, Wipro found the employees performance poor after an internal test was conducted by the IT company. After sacking the employees over poor performance, the IT company also sent a termination letter to the freshers, who have been sacked. Swiggy Layoffs: Online Food Delivery Platform Sacks 380 Employees As Growth Slows.

In its letter, Wipro said that the terminated employees were liable to pay Rs 75,000, which the company spent on their training. However, Wipro has waived off the same. Responding to Business Today's query, the IT company said, "At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work."

The statement further read, "The evaluation process includes assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organization and the requirements of our clients. This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company." Alphabet Layoffs: 'Deeply Sorry', Says CEO Sundar Pichai After Announcing 12,000 Job Cuts.

As per sources and reports, at least 800 fresher employees were terminated from service after the internal test was conducted, However, the IT company has said that the number is less than what is stated. Meanwhile, Wipro has not disclosed the number of freshers, who have been asked to leave the company after the internal test.

