A sensational case of a missing person has rocked the United States of America (USA), with a great level of mystery and tragedy attached to it. In November 2024, a female photographer named Hannah Kobayashi went missing from Los Angeles, California, and hasn’t been found since. She was on a flight to New York to work on her first paid assignment in the US, but reportedly didn’t board the connecting flight from LA. After sending some bizarre messages to her family in Hawaii, she went incommunicado and has not texted or called them to inform about her whereabouts. In a recent update in the case, international media reports, including USA Today, People magazine and New York Post, have said that the Hannah Kobayashi was spotted crossing the US border into Mexico. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed her spotting in a December 2 press conference. The photographer had been categorised as voluntarily missing by the authorities in the US, as she seems to have cut contact with the world on her own. To add to her family’s woes, Hannah Kobayashi’s father Ryan Kobayashi, who had travelled to LA to find his missing daughter, tragically passed away in the city. ‘Just Been Robbed at Gun Point’: Passports, Stage Equipment of British Rock Band 'Sports Team' Stolen at Gunpoint in USA in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

Missing Hannah Kobayashi’s Father Ryan Kobayashi Dies of Suicide in Search of His Daughter

Ryan Kobayashi may have died by suicide after not being able to handle the stress of his child going missing, say reports. The family has started a GoFundMe account, ‘Prayers For Ryan Kobayashi’, with the description of the case as, “This gofundme allows for those that feel the urge to help to have an outlet. Ryan was my uncle—a truly remarkable person who brought light and positivity wherever he went. Uncle Ryan was like a jolly teddy bear, approaching everything with a kind heart and embracing spirit. Since Hannah’s disappearance, Ryan had been living through his worst nightmare. Now, with his passing, our family is enduring an unimaginable loss. This GoFundMe is dedicated to honoring his memory and supporting his life partner, soulmate, during this devastating time. We are deeply grateful for your kindness, generosity, and continued prayers as we navigate this tragedy.” The GoFundMe account has raised USD 8,285, with a goal of USD 10,000.

Missing Hannah Kobayashi Spotted at Mexican Border

Hannah Kobayashi is reported to have taken a bus from LA on November 11 after exiting the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). NYPost reports LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell as saying that from LA, Hannah Kobayashi reached the San Ysidro Border on November 12 and entered Mexico.

LAPD Press Conference on Hannah Kobayashi - Watch Video

However, the reason for Hannah Kobayashi’s disappearance remains a mystery, as her anxious and sad family members await communication. The photographer reportedly wanted to stay away from modern technology and gadgets, so it is not clear whether she knows of her father’s death. It is also not clear whether she was in a bad mental state during the incident, as her family maintains she was happy. A tragic tale that could have been avoided. Ajay Devgn Mourns Photographer Pradeep Bandekar’s Demise, Writes ‘His Decades-Long Bond With Our Family Goes Beyond the Lens’.

There are also allegations from netizens and journalists that Hannah Kobayashi’s family is aware of her location and has started the GoFundMe in her father’s name as a fraudulent account. However, in event of the tragic death of Ryan Kobayashi, it does not seem like any family would resort to such practices. The LAPD investigation seems to have reached its conclusion with Hannah Kobayashi’s spotting at the Mexico Border. USA is still intrigued with the missing case, though.

