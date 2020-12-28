Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Mi 11 series today in the Chinese market. The flagship series could arrive in India in the early months of 2021. The Mi 11 series will be introduced as the successor to Mi 10 series that was launched a year ago. The virtual launch of Mi 11 series will commence at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Interested users can watch the online telecast of the event by visiting the official Xiaomi China website. According to the reports, the company could also launch the Mi 11 Pro smartphone today. Xiaomi Mi 11 Series to Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection: Report.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

The company has confirmed that the Mi 11 device will go on pre-orders exclusively after the launch. Several specifications of Mi 11 have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' while some were leaked by tipsters. In terms of specifications, Mi 11 device is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display & a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the handset could flaunt a triple rear camera module with a 108MP primary lens with Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP macro camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

The battery of the Mi 11 is not revealed yet but the smartphone will not come with a charger in the box. The device is expected to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Mi 11 series is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Mi 11's base model is tipped to be priced at CNY 4,800 (approximately Rs 54,073) whereas the top-end model could get a price tag of CNY 5,200 (approximately Rs 58,600).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).