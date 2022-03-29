Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, is reportedly working on the MIX Fold 2 smartphone. The device is said to be introduced as the successor to the MIX Fold handset, which was launched last year in March. Now the company is planning to unveil the MIX Fold 2 soon. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been tipped by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to Digital Chat Station, Mi MIX Fold 2 will feature a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The foldable handset will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, it will sport a 108MP primary camera.

Mi MIX Fold 2 is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The device is likely to be launched in mid-2022. As the Mi MIX Fold was never launched in India, we are unsure whether Xiaomi will bring its successor to the Indian market or not.

