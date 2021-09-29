Xiaomi India has officially launched the 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone today. The smartphone is the company's first device after the company dropped its Mi branding and is claimed to be the thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the country. The handset will be made available for sale on October 2, 2021, at midnight during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 28,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Buyers will get up to Rs 2,000 discount with SBI Bank credit cards & EMI transactions, bringing the effective price down to Rs 23,499 and Rs 25,499 respectively.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Q.2 : #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G has come in a Truly Global Avatar. Tell us how many bands does this 5G Smartphone support. Comment your response using the #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G & #SuperLite5GLoaded pic.twitter.com/4xaAGvSZgm — Xiaomi India - #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G is coming! (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2021

The handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

For clicking photographs, the device gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro snapper. At the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi11 Lite 5G NE comes packed with a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, dual speakers and a USB Type-C port for charging.

