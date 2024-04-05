New Delhi, April 5: Yahoo acquires Artifact, an AI news aggregator app developed by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Artifact stood out for its personalised news recommendation algorithm, a feature Yahoo finds valuable for its future.

After launching in January 2023, Artifact will now no longer be available as a standalone app. Yahoo plans to integrate Artifact's AI news platform technology into its existing products, which also include the Yahoo news app. Yahoo might be looking to enhance the user experience on its news platform by integrating the AI news platform's capabilities. Google AI Premium Plans: Tech Giant Likely To Introduce Paid Features for AI-Powered Search Engine.

As per a report of Indian Express, Yahoo acquires Instagram Co-founders' AI News Platform Artifact, which suggests a decision in order to enhance its digital news offerings. Artifact, once a standalone AI news aggregator app, was shut down roughly a year after its launch due to the assessment that the market opportunity wasn't large enough to justify further investment. Despite this, Yahoo see an opportunity of using Artifact's advanced AI to improve its own news platform, the Yahoo news app.

The integration of Artifact's technology into Yahoo's products is expected to revolutionise user's interact with news content. Yahoo was one of the first to mix human and algorithmic-based curation of news. As technology evolved, machine learning and personalisation changed a lot. Now, Artifact is leading the way in using advanced technology to adjust to these changes successfully. Elon Musk Initiates Crackdown on Bots and Trolls, Leading To Decline in Follower Counts for X Users.

The features that set Artifact apart, such as its AI-driven personalisation engine capable of learning user preferences over time, which will be soon be a part of the Yahoo news app experience. This means that Yahoo users can look forward to a more tailored newsfeed with interest that is easily accessible. Kat Downs Mulder, SVP and General Manager of Yahoo News, aims to further its mission as a trusted digital information guide by continuing to grow and develop Artifact, a product that connects people with significant content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).