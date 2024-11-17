New Delhi, November 17: YouTube, the Google-owned video streaming platform, is testing a new feature that could change the way users create and share content on YouTube Shorts. The new tool will enable creators to remix music using artificial intelligence (AI) for their YouTube Shorts. YouTube seems to enhance creativity and engagement on its platform by allowing users to restyle official songs.

The experimental feature is said to allow a small group of creators to restyle a limited number of official songs made available by select music partners. The project is an extension of YouTube's Dream Track programme. Right now, the tool is only available for YouTube Shorts. Every remix created with it will give credit to the original song, so that the original artists are recognised for their work and that the changes made by AI are clear. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Now Lets Users To Zoom Into Videos on iOS.

The new feature for creators on YouTube Shorts will let users change songs into 30-second soundtracks made by AI. These soundtracks can match various music styles, genres, or themes. If you are a creator taking part in the trial, you can choose a song that qualifies and explain how you want to change it. After that, you can create a 30-second soundtrack to use in your Shorts videos.

How Will YouTube AI Music Remix Work?

If you want to change a song to have a different style or feeling, you will need to share your ideas in the “Restyle a track” section. You will have a personalised soundtrack that reinterprets the music. It will still keep the main elements of the original song's vocals and lyrics. Google Likely To Soon Let You Create Temporary Email Address To Curb Spam in Inbox.

It will allow you to create something fresh and unique, while honouring the original sound track. The restyled soundtracks will clearly acknowledge the original song within the Short and on the Shorts audio page. It will also make it indicate that the track has been modified using AI.

