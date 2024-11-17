New Delhi, November 17: Google is reportedly testing a new feature for its users to reduce unwanted spam in inboxes. The feature is said to give users the ability to create temporary email addresses. The new feature could help users protect their primary email address by generating an alias for online sign-ups or app registrations. The introduction of temporary email addresses could be a new development for Gmail users who are looking to keep their inboxes clean and free from unwanted messages.

Google seems to be developing a new system for email forwarding called “Shielded Email,” according to a report of Android Authority. The feature will likely protect your main email address by allowing you to use an alternative address when signing up for apps that require an email. By doing this, Google is expected to keep your personal email private and secure by reducing the chances of it being exposed to unwanted spam. What Is Bluesky? Know Why Many People Leaving Elon Musk-Run X for Social Media Platform; Check Details.

According to reports, the Shielded Email feature was found in the Autofill settings menu. It was first discovered during an APK teardown of the Google Play Services version 24.45.33. The feature will provide users with a temporary or one-time email address. The email alias is said to automatically send any messages it receives to your main email account. Users can use it to sign up for services without revealing their personal email for privacy and security. Zomato Launches ‘District’ App for Android and iOS Users; Check Details.

Additionally, Google has launched a new feature for Google Docs that lets users to create unique images using a tool called Gemini. The feature is powered by Imagen 3, which enhances the image creation process. It is available for customers who use Google Workspace, which includes various plans like Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.

