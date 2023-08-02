San Francisco, Aug 2: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries on the platform. The new feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them, the company said on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page. "To begin with, you may see these summaries on watch and search pages."
Last month, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed. This feature aims to help users learn about topics they’re interested in.
The company was also testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video on Android and iOS. It will help prevent accidental taps causing pause, skip or disruption of the video. Samsung Galaxy F34 to Launch in India on August 7; Checkout Specs, Features, Colours and More.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).