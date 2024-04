New Delhi, April 4: Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday said that they will be collaborating with Sony to sell PlayStation 5 on its platform.

The company will be launching PlayStation 5 on its platform on April 5. "PlayStation 5 on Blinkit. Launching tomorrow," Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s CEO, posted on X. Earlier this year, Samsung partnered with Blinkit to deliver its newly launched Galaxy S24 series in the country. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Details Leaked: Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features of New Apple iPhone Series.

Customers living in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai were eligible to order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones on Blinkit and get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes, the company said at the time.

Last year, Blinkit again partnered with Unicorn, the Apple premium reseller, to deliver the 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at customers' doorsteps living in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Elon Musk Initiates Crackdown on Bots and Trolls, Leading To Decline in Follower Counts for X Users.

Meanwhile, Blinkit's revenue from operations surged to Rs 724.2 crore in FY23 from Rs 236.1 crore in FY22. The company saw its losses increase 8.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,078.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 996.7 crore in FY22. Blinkit was acquired by Zomato for $568 million in an all-stock deal.

