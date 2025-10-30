California, October 30: A tragic incident at a California hotel has led to a lawsuit after a 72-year-old Marine Corps veteran, Terril Johnson, allegedly died from being “boiled alive” while taking a shower. Johnson had driven over 300 miles from Los Angeles to San Jose to watch his granddaughter graduate from San Jose State University on May 22. He was staying with his family at the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites San Jose Airport when the fatal incident occurred.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson was found unconscious and partially submerged in scalding water so hot that his relatives couldn’t pull him out without burning themselves. His grandson discovered him, and the family, including his son, daughter-in-law, and three granddaughters, desperately attempted CPR but were forced to witness his skin peeling away. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

The family filed a wrongful death and emotional distress lawsuit on October 15, claiming that a malfunctioning shower exposed Johnson to water temperatures between 134°F and 136°F — far above California’s legal maximum of 120°F. The Santa Clara County medical examiner determined that severe scalding burns covering more than 33% of Johnson’s body caused his death. New York Shocker: Man Dies After Large Chain Necklace Pulls Him Into MRI Machine.

“This was not a freak accident. It was the direct result of gross negligence and failure to meet basic safety obligations,” the lawsuit states. Marriott has not commented on the case.

Johnson, a Vietnam veteran and retired senior lead technician with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, had recently retired and was described by family as “fun-loving” and devoted to his children and grandchildren. His son, Terril Johnson II, said his father had been “ecstatic” to see his granddaughter graduate and now the family suffers from recurring nightmares and trauma from witnessing his death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Los Angeles Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).