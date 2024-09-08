Chang Hsu, a Taiwanese math teacher, has taken an unconventional approach to online education by uploading calculus lessons on Pornhub, a platform known for adult content. With over 3 million views and 13,000 subscribers, Hsu’s strategy has boosted traffic to his paid courses, bringing in an annual income of USD 270,000 (INR 2 crore). Hsu, who holds a Master’s degree and has 15 years of teaching experience, initially posted his lessons on YouTube but began uploading them to Pornhub in 2020 as part of an innovative marketing strategy. Operating under the handle "changshumath666," his channel has become a unique destination for students seeking to learn calculus. Despite 60% of viewers tuning in for entertainment, his unorthodox move has paid off financially, helping him grow his educational business across multiple platforms. Hsu hopes his success will showcase his teaching skills worldwide. US Shocker: Surgery Goes Horribly Wrong, Elderly Man Bleeds to Death After Doctor Removes Liver by ‘Mistake’.

Math Teacher Uploads Lessons on Pornhub

