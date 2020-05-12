Textile industry in Surat has incurred losses due to the ongoing #CoronavirusLockdown. Jitubhai Vakharia, President, South Gujarat Textile Processors' Association says, "an estimated loss of Rs 1000 crores may be incurred as the lockdown is expected to extend". Gujarat: Textile industry in Surat has incurred losses due to the ongoing #CoronavirusLockdown. Jitubhai Vakharia, President, South Gujarat Textile Processors' Association says,"an estimated loss of Rs 1000 crores may be incurred as the lockdown is expected to extend". pic.twitter.com/9esmA9Xtql— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020 Kerala: Repatriation flight Air India Express IX 434 carrying 177 passengers including one infant from Dubai reached Cochin International Airport, on Monday late night. Kerala: Repatriation flight Air India Express IX 434 carrying 177 passengers including one infant from Dubai reached Cochin International Airport, yesterday late night. #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/1l4aGvwwJD— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Mumbai, May 12: In the video-conference with State Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus situation in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the imposition of lockdown 4.0. PM Modi held a fifth video conference with the CMs to discuss on the possible lockdown exit strategy amid the rising coronavirus cases. This coronavirus Tracker will help you stay updated on the latest news from around the world.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, contesting his first election for a constitutional post, has declared that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but he does not own a car.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday pitched for resuming local train services in Mumbai. Thackeray during video conferencing meeting of CMs of all the states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mumbai local trains should be started again for the people who are engaged in essential services during coronavirus lockdown.

The Supreme Court ordered the setting up of a high powered committee to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners. The Committee has to be headed by the MHA Secretary and it has to be set up immediately. The Apex Court today delivered its judgement on various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.