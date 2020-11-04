Washington, November 4: In a bizarre incident, David Andahl, a Republican candidate who was running for North Dakota has won despite having died due to complications from coronavirus in the month of October.

Andahl died at the age of 55 and his death came as a shock after the state legislative candidate who beat longtime incumbent Doug Burgum to win the June primary. This time, Andahl, along with Republican Dave Nehrig, have won the elections. Sarah McBride Becomes the First & Only Openly Transgender State Senator in US History, Here's More About Her.

According to reports, his mother, Pat Andahl, told The Bismarck Tribune that her son had been hospitalised with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days. Speaking further about her son, she said that Andahal had been “very careful” about the pandemic and was passionate about the idea of serving in government.

