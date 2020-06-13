Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests

World Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Techmeme)

New York, June 13: Facebook on Friday fired an employee for criticising Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg who refused to take action against inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump. The former Facebook employee criticised a co-worker on Twitter after he refused to add a statement supporting Black Lives Matter to the documentation for an open-source software project. Trump's Racist Remarks Make Racism as Most Searched Word.

According to reports, Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle had publicly scolded the colleague who had refused to include a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents which he was publishing. Dail tweeted that he was fired from the job for publicly scolding a colleague for not adding the statement in support of anti-racism protest. Dail, along with dozens of Facebook employees, had also criticised Zuckerberg's inaction regarding controversial posts of Trump. Minnesota Riots: Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Latest Tweet for Glorifying Violence Over Killing of George Floyd.

On June 2, Dail had tweeted, “Intentionally not making a statement is already political.” The social media giant confirmed that Dail was terminated from the job. I can confirm the accuracy of Brandon's tweets explaining what happened," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. However, the former Facebook employee said that stood by what he said. Dail tweeted, “In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee's inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn't give me the chance to quit.”

Last month, Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump on looting in Minnesota, which took place during anti-racism protests. The micro-blogging platform said that the Tweet violated its policies regarding the glorification of violence. However, Facebook did not took action against on US President’s post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anti Racism Protests Brandon Dail Donald Trump Facebook George Flyod Mark Zuckerberg Minnesota Seattle Twitter
You might also like
Little Children's Black Lives Matter Protest is the Cutest: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Little Children's Black Lives Matter Protest is the Cutest: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Virender Sehwag Salutes ‘Supreme Sacrifices’ of Indian Armed Forces, Pays Tribute With Wonderful Message on Twitter
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes ‘Supreme Sacrifices’ of Indian Armed Forces, Pays Tribute With Wonderful Message on Twitter
#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

#BengalAgainstExam Memes Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Viral

#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Sports

Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Eating Gulab Jamun With Fork? Desi Twitterati is Annoyed With The Method of Eating This Sweet Dish in a Viral Clip, Ask 'Kaun Hain ye Log?'
Viral

Eating Gulab Jamun With Fork? Desi Twitterati is Annoyed With The Method of Eating This Sweet Dish in a Viral Clip, Ask 'Kaun Hain ye Log?'
New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos
Viral

New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos
Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement