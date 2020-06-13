Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests

New York, June 13: Facebook on Friday fired an employee for criticising Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg who refused to take action against inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump. The former Facebook employee criticised a co-worker on Twitter after he refused to add a statement supporting Black Lives Matter to the documentation for an open-source software project. Trump's Racist Remarks Make Racism as Most Searched Word.

According to reports, Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle had publicly scolded the colleague who had refused to include a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents which he was publishing. Dail tweeted that he was fired from the job for publicly scolding a colleague for not adding the statement in support of anti-racism protest. Dail, along with dozens of Facebook employees, had also criticised Zuckerberg's inaction regarding controversial posts of Trump. Minnesota Riots: Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Latest Tweet for Glorifying Violence Over Killing of George Floyd.

On June 2, Dail had tweeted, “Intentionally not making a statement is already political.” The social media giant confirmed that Dail was terminated from the job. I can confirm the accuracy of Brandon's tweets explaining what happened," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. However, the former Facebook employee said that stood by what he said. Dail tweeted, “In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee's inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn't give me the chance to quit.”

Last month, Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump on looting in Minnesota, which took place during anti-racism protests. The micro-blogging platform said that the Tweet violated its policies regarding the glorification of violence. However, Facebook did not took action against on US President’s post.

