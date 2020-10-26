Washington, October 26: United States President Donald Trump, trailing in all pre-poll surveys ahead of the November 3 elections, lashed out at the media on Monday. In early morning tweets from his official handle, Trump slammed the media for criticising his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He also underlined that the high caseload in America is due to the large number of tests conducted in the country. Who is Winning The Election? State-Wise Prediction Map and 'Jo Jorgensen' Among Top Queries on Google.

Trump, while levelling "fake" and "corrupt" charges at the media, said the narrative would no longer be centred around COVID-19 after the elections are over. The high case count and fatality toll is being deliberately projected to influence the voters, he suggested.

"Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST. A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people who heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at all time high. On November 4th., topic will totally change. VOTE! (sic)," the President fumed on Twitter.

"The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers! (sic)," he further added.

Donald Trump Hits Out at Media on Twitter

The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Watch Video: Donald Trump's Reiterates 'America First' Agenda

Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight Ratings Agency - which compiles and computes data from most pre-poll surveys - holds only 12 in 100 chances of winning the election. Rival Joe Biden, on the other hand, enjoys an 88 percent chance of defeating the incumbent President. Most of the surveys have shown Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic being disapproved by voters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).