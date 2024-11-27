Florida, November 27: A Florida inmate, Daisy Link, 29, has claimed an extraordinary pregnancy while incarcerated at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Link, accused of murdering her husband, gave birth to a baby girl in June, alleging that fellow inmate Joan Depaz, 23, is the father-despite no physical contact between them.

According to reports, the two inmates, whose cells are connected by an air vent, developed a bond through conversations via the vent. Depaz allegedly passed his semen through the air conditioning vents using plastic wrap and bedsheets. Link said she used yeast infection applicators to administer the semen daily for about a month until she conceived. US Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Throws ‘Glass Dildo’ at Boyfriend During Dispute Over Alleged Theft of Sex Toy in Florida, Arrested.

"Being in isolation for so long, you talk to this person for hours as if they're in the same room," Link told WVSN. She described the child as a "miracle baby" and compared her unconventional conception to the Virgin Mary. Florida Shocker: Firefighter ‘Forces Teen to Perform Sex Acts on His Wife’ in Riverview, Charged With Child Sex Crimes.

Depaz reportedly rolled the semen in plastic wrap and slid it through the vent system. Link pulled it through, administered it, and became pregnant. "It's a blessing," she said.

The baby is currently in the care of Link's family. Both Link and Depaz remain in custody awaiting trial, with no evidence of physical interaction between them. Jail officials have not commented on the unusual case.

Depaz, keen on fatherhood, expressed pride in the situation, stating, "It's a miracle." The baby's conception has sparked both fascination and skepticism among officials and the public alike.

