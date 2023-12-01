Canberra, December 1: Every year during Spring season a turf war between magpies and human beings ensue in Australia as the birds glide down from the sky and attack humans during their mating season. Streets become battleground as magpies swoop down on anything that they consider potential threat to their offspring. Many such incidents of magpie attack are reported across the country during this season which compels the authorities to issue warnings.

A young influencer named Sarah Jade recently shared the harrowing experience of magpie attack on social media by posting a video, reported Daily Star. The video showed a large magpie attacking Sarah Jade while she was out on a walk. A magpie suddenly descended from the sky and inserted its beak into the underside eyeball of her left. The incident left her "traumatised" she said on the post. Australian Cyclist Tries to Escape a Swooping Magpie, Veers Off Road And Dies.

Magpie Attacks Sarah Jade:

Subsequently, another woman identified as Kristy shared her own horrifying experience following Jade's Social media post. She wrote in the comments section that a brutal magpie attack left her blind in one eye. She stated that she was pecked by the ferocious bird when she was only five years old. "A magpie poked my eye out. I'm permanently blind in my right eye but I was lucky enough to keep my eye", the woman wrote on social media. Australia Shocker: Woman Falls Through Floor of Her Rental Home in Melbourne, Finds She Was Pregnant and Suffered Miscarriage; Sues Landlord.

Kristy mentioned that the incident happened while she was gathering small daisy flowers in her backyard. "My sister warned me about an approaching magpie, prompting me to turn around. To my surprise, the magpie ended up swooping and striking me in the eye", she added. Magpie attacks are common in Australia during swooping season (known as magpie breeding season). During this season, parent birds may exhibit aggressive behaviour towards human beings or animals in proximity to their nests, perceiving them as potential threats to their chicks.

