San Jose Miahuatlan, March 6: In a horrifying case, authorities found a car with the dismembered bodies of nine students along a highway in southern Mexico. The gruesome discovery occurred in San Jose Miahuatlan, on the border of the Puebla and Oaxaca states. Four bodies were found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle, while five more were discovered beneath a blood-soaked tarp. Alongside the remains, a bag containing eight pairs of severed hands was also found. The victims had been reported missing after traveling from Tlaxcala to Oaxaca for a vacation in late February.

The victims, aged between 19 and 30, had been on a vacation to Oaxaca when they went missing on February 27. The local authorities confirmed the identification of eight victims, including Angie Lizeth, Leslie, Brenda Mariel, and Raul Emmanuel, while the ninth victim remains unidentified. According to a report from the New York Post, they had traveled from Tlaxcala to the beaches of Oaxaca for a getaway, but failed to return. Authorities discovered a dark gray Volkswagen Vento, registered in Tlaxcala, abandoned around 150 miles southeast of Mexico City. Mexico: Multiple Injuries Reported As Cable Car Tower Collapses at Fair in Acapulco, Video Surfaces.

Surveillance footage from February 24 revealed the vehicle driving along the Atlixcayotl highway near Atlixco, approximately 90 miles from where the remains were found. As investigators combed through the scene, it became evident that the group had met a brutal end. The bodies, which showed signs of torture and bullet wounds, were spread across two locations: the car trunk and underneath the tarp, with the bag containing eight severed hands was discovered nearby. Bird Flu Death in Mexico: First Case of H5N2 Virus Reported As Patient Dies After Contracting Rare Strain.

Although no suspects have been named, the severity of the crime points to potential cartel involvement, a theory supported by local media reports. The Attorney General’s Office in Puebla is collaborating with law enforcement agencies from Tlaxcala and Oaxaca to investigate. In the wake of the incident, Puebla’s Attorney General, Idamis Pastor Betancourt, stated that several lines of investigation are being pursued, though confidentiality restrictions prevent them from revealing further details.

