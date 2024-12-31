Mexico City, December 31: Mexico and the United States have been struggling to find a solution for illegal immigration. The US has alleged that the neighbouring country sent people via illegal immigration, promoting arms sales and smuggling of drugs. Previously, it was reported that the United States and Mexico both were ready to clamp down on the illegal immigration issue. However, recently, it was announced that Mexico would launch an app with a "panic button" for migrants facing detention in the US.

Various reports suggested that Mexico's new initiative was aimed at helping its citizens living in the United States by alerting nearby consulates and family members in the event of detention by immigrant officials. Mexico plans to launch this app in January 2025 and set up a 24-hour call centre to help immigrants and address their queries.

The decision was announced by Mexico amid President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of carrying out mass deportation in the United States. In the event of detention by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), this app would prove helpful for the citizens of Mexico. Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary, provided an update that the app was being developed and tested.

According to Mexican government data, out of 38.4 million Mexicans living in the United States, 4.8 million were migrants without documents. Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente said during a press conference that Mexico would launch an "emergency mobile app" that would help the country's citizens "instantly alert their nearest consulate when facing immigration enforcement actions."

Donald Trump is set to assume office on January 20, 2025. As a part of his pledge, he would begin the "largest deportation in American history" that would likely affect 1.5 million individuals, as marked by ICE. Fuente said that he attended multiple open meetings to ensure that his fellow citizens of Mexico were not alone. Donald Trump's deportation plan would be carried out by former ICE director Tom Homan, who aims to expand detention capacity to keep 1,00,000 detainees at a time.

