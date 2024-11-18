New York, November 18: After selling its Cardinal Cooke headquarters building in Midtown Manhattan for over USD 100 million, the Archdiocese of New York is now laying off 18 staff members to manage the financial strain stemming from the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal. The layoffs, which affect about 4 per cent of the administrative workforce, are expected to save more than USD 1.5 million. Cardinal Timothy Dolan explained that these tough decisions were necessary due to the ongoing financial crunch caused by the numerous abuse cases, with more job cuts likely in the future.

The Archdiocese, which oversees nearly 300 parishes in the New York area, has been grappling with the financial costs of the sex-abuse crisis for years. In a report by the New York Post, Cardinal Dolan highlighted that the Church has already settled over 400 cases through its Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program (IRCP) and an additional 123 cases under the Child Victims Act of 2019. Despite these efforts, approximately 1,400 abuse claims remain unresolved, some dating as far back as World War II. Dolan noted that the majority of complaints were not against priests but involved other figures, such as a former volunteer basketball coach and a janitor. Who Is Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby? What Is the Sex Abuse Scandal That Led to His Resignation?

The decision to lay off staff follows the earlier sale of the Archdiocese’s Cardinal Cooke Building, a 40,000-square-foot property in Manhattan, which was sold to the Vanbarton Group for over USD 100 million. The proceeds from the sale will be directed towards covering the financial strain caused by the ongoing abuse cases. The Archdiocese is also considering the sale of additional properties as part of its strategy to manage the crisis, according to Dolan’s statements in a recent letter to the faithful. Anti-Gay Laws: Pope Francis, Anglican Communion, Presbyterian Leaders Denounce Criminalisation of Homosexuality, Say ‘Gay People Should Be Welcomed by Their Churches’.

Dolan emphasised that the layoffs were part of a larger restructuring effort to ensure the Archdiocese could continue serving the needs of its communities despite the financial pressures. The savings generated will be reinvested into local parishes, including funding initiatives like Masses for immigrant communities across the Archdiocese. However, with more financial challenges ahead with continued litigation and rising costs related to the abuse claims, the archdiocese plans to further reduce costs and reallocate resources to support its parishes.

