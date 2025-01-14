Pennsylvania, January 14: A 64-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with indecent assault, corruption and making false reports to law enforcement. The development came after the woman allegedly tried to ply two teen boys with alcohol and sexually assaulted one of them after they two shovelled snow from her driveway in Pittsburgh. The accused woman has been identified as Rochelle Stewart.

According to a report in People, in the beginning, the police responded to Rochelle Stewart's Windgap Avenue home in Pittsburg on Wednesday, January 8, after they received a report of a burglary. However, when cops arrived at her residence, they found two young boys whose breath reportedly reeked of alcohol. Officials said that the two boys were speaking in a nonsensical way and that the woman who complained had got them drunk. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Woman Claims Teen Boys Were Pranking Here and Dealing in Drugs

It was also learned that the woman sexually assaulted one of the two boys. As per the police report, Rochelle Stewart was watching the boys from the second-floor window as they interacted with the police. Post this, she came down to talk to the police. Cops said that the woman was "extremely intoxicated". The Pittsburg resident told officials that the neighbourhood kids were "pranking" her and also alleged that they were "drug dealers".

Accused Agreed to Pay USD 5 to Teen Boys to Shovel Snow

But she did not say anything about the alleged burglary for which she had called cops. In their statements to the police, both boys said that Meanwhile, both boys separately gave similar accounts to police. They said they were walking down the street and asked locals if they could shovel snow from their driveways for money. Rochelle Stewart sought the service and agreed to pay them USD 5.

Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted One of the Teen Boys

The boys claimed that the woman called them inside for hot chocolate but started offering alcohol to them. One of the boys said that Stewart kept refilling his glass with vodka, which led to him ultimately throwing up. The boy also claimed that the woman sat next to them and put her leg over his. He said that the woman touched his shoulders and legs before moving on to his crotch. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

It is reported that the act was caught on video by the other boy. After her arrest, the woman was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where she posted USD 1,000 bail.

