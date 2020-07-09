The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped nations across the world with the overall number of global coronavirus cases surpassing the 12 million mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University study, the global deaths due to COVID-19 mounted to more than 5,48,000 till July 9. The total number of cases stood at 12,009,301, while the fatalities rose to 548,822, the study revealed. While the pandemic continues to cripple normal lives, there are about 12 countries in the world that have not reported any cases of the coronavirus so far.

According to a report by Aljazeera informs that 12 countries have so far no reported a single case of the deadly coronavirus. These countries include- North Korea, Kiribati, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

In India, the COVID-19 tally mounted to over 7.6 lakh while the death toll mounted to 21,129 till July 9. On Monday, India surpassed Russia and reached the third spot among the worst coronavirus hit countries with coronavirus. With the latest spike, India is now just behind Brazil and the USA in the number of COVID-19 infections. The Johns Hopkins report states that the US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 3,053,328 and 132,277, respectively while Brazil came in the second place with 1,713,160 infections and 67,964 deaths.

So far, the countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,602), Italy (34,914), Mexico (32,796), France (29,936), Spain (28,396), India (21,129), Iran (11,731), Peru (11,133) and Russia (10,650).

