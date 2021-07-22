New York, July 22: People living in the northern hemisphere will witness "Orange" moon on Friday, i.e. July 23, 2021. The colour of the full moon will appear to be orange in parts of the US and Canada due to climate change. The full moon in July will be a reddish-orange hue, reportedly because of the wildfires spreading across the Western US and Canada. The July full moon is also called the salmon moon, thunder moon, and hay moon.

The moon will reach its peak illumination at 10:37 pm ET. The moon will appear for three days, from Thursday night to Sunday morning. From Friday night to Saturday morning, the full moon will move towards Saturn. According to Forbes, the moon will officially full at 02:37 Universal Time on Saturday. This July moon is best seen when it is rising from below the southeastern horizon immediately after sunset. What Is a Solar Storm? How It Occurs and Affects on GPS & Mobile Signals; All You Need To Know About the Geomagnetic Storm That May Hit Earth Today.

In New York sunset will at 8:21 pm and moonrise will take place at 8:33 pm on Friday. However, the moment of full Moon will be just over an hour later. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles sun will set at 8:01 pm and moon will rise at 8:15 pm on Friday and the moment of full Moon is less than two hours prior. Solar Storm With Massive Speed of 1.6 Million KMPH Expected To Hit Earth; Solar Winds Could trigger a Geomagnetic Storm Above Planet.

In London, sunset will take place at 9:03 pm, and the moonrise will take place at 9:16 pm on Friday. Notably, the full will be visible after midnight. July's full moon is also called the "thunder moon" because of early summer's frequent thunderstorms, reported the USA Today quoting NASA's Gordan Johnson as saying. Meanwhile, the Europeans call it "hay moon".

This year, Jupiter will appear to the Moon's lower-left. The Buck Moon of Hay moon hangs low in the southern night sky as seen from the northern hemisphere. It is the second-lowest full Moon of the year. The next full moon "Blue Sturgeon Moon," will occur on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

