New Delhi, March 12: The first-ever meeting of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will be held virtually today. The virtual summit of head of Quad states will focus on a range of issues, including China's growing influence. Discussions on how to bolster efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic will also take place. First Quad Summit to Focus on Coronavirus Vaccine Supply in Indo-Pacific Region.

What Is The Quad? Why Is This Quad Meeting Significant?

The Quad is a group of four democracies - India, Japan, Australia and the United States. The idea of Quad was mooted by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. The Qaud members have met regularly at the working and foreign ministers level. This virtual summit holds significance because it is the first meeting at the head of the state level.

Quad Virtual Meeting Timing in India:

The virtual summit of leaders of Quad countries is scheduled for 8:30 am in Washington. In India, the meeting will start at 7 pm. In Australia, it will commence at 10:30 pm and 12:30 am on Saturday in Japan.

Who Are Attending Quad Virtual Summit?

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan, and US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are to participate in Friday's virtual summit.

Agenda of Quad Virtual Summit:

According to Indian Prime Minister's Office, Quad leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. "The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi's office said.

In addition, India's leadership in providing the COVID-19 vaccine will be high on the agenda. A Japanese news agency, Kyodo, recently quoted officials in Washington as saying: "The leaders plan to announce financial support to boost production capacity for vaccines in India, seen as part of efforts to counter China's growing influence, which has been offering free shots to countries in Southeast Asia and Africa."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).