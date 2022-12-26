Mumbai, December 26: In what can be seen as a major development, South Korea on Monday ended its ban on import of full-body sex dolls in the country. The decision by the South Korean government comes nearly three years after the country's top court said that sex doll objects were not obscene. The decision comes as relied as the custom seizes hundreds of dolls every year.

According to reports, while "full-body" sex dolls have been allowed to be imported, child-like dolls are still banned. The decision has been welcomes by importers across the country who said termed it as "reasonable". In an official statement, Korea Customs Service said, "Customs clearance of full-body real dolls in adult shape is allowed". Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Korean National; First Infection From Naegleria fowleri Reported in South Korea.

The lifting of ban on importing sex dolls comes after importers took their case to courts which agreed to their demands and directed customs to release the sex dolls. The courts said that "sex dolls" are used in people’s private spaces and they don't undermine human dignity.

However, the customs have also said that they will continue to ban import of child-like sex dolls or any other dolls that embody people. In its defence, customs said that countries such as United States, Australia and the United Kingdom also ban child-like sex dolls. Sex Doll Sales Increased amid Pandemic: From Blow up to Silicone, Types of Sex Dolls and Things You Should Know About Them.

Meanwhile, the ban on child-like dolls remains as the customs said that "real dolls in the shape of minors is prohibited." Earlier, sex dolls imported in the country were seized by customs which stated that goods which harm South Korea's traditions and public morals were banned.

