London, June 20: Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year for the people living in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United Kingdom. Every year on June 21, the Sun is above the Tropic of Cancer. On this day, the Sun will reach its highest position in the sky. The shadows will also disappear at noon at places over the Tropic of cancer. June 21 is the longest day of the year. This year also there will be no celebrations at Stonehenge as the UK government has not lifted the COVID-19 restrictions. So how and where can you watch Summer Solstice 2020 live streaming and the time of the event in GMT? In this article, readers can get the direct link of the Facebook virtual event of the June 21 Summer Solstice. Summer Solstice 2021 at Stonehenge: No in Person Celebrations, Solstice Sunset and Sunrise Will Be Available for Free Online Streaming.

Every year Summer Solstice celebrations take place at UK’s Stonehenge. However, the celebrations were cancelled last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists around the globe visit ancient site in England’s Wilshire to watch the beautiful sunrise above the ring standing stones on the longest day of the year.

Where and How to Watch Summer Solstice 2020 Live Streaming, Time in GMT?

People can catch live streaming of the sunrise from Stonehenge on the Facebook page of the English Heritage organisation. The live streaming will start on Sunday, June 20, at 9:26 pm GMT and continue until sunrise on Monday, June 21, till 4:52 am GMT. The English Heritage said, “Sunset and sunrise will be live-streamed for free on English Heritage’s social media channels and will include exclusive interviews and music. English Heritage will also ensure that small, pre-booked groups from the pagan and druid community can gather on the days around the Summer Solstice to mark this important moment in their calendar.” What is Summer Solstice? Why is it the Longest Day & Is It the Hottest Day of the Year?

June 21 marks the beginning of the summer season in the Northern part of the earth. The summer solstice is also celebrated as a Midsummer in many cultures. Meanwhile, for people living in the Southern Hemisphere, June 21, is the day of the winter solstice. It is the shortest day for them.

