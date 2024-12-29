Mumbai, December 29: A 14-year-old Tennessee girl was abandoned in the woods for nearly a week during Christmas by a man she met in a video game. After discovering her age, he left her there with a tent and some supplies. Authorities later found the girl in good health and took her to the hospital for further examination. The man was arrested and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child.

According to a report by New York Post, The 14-year-old girl from Tennessee met 28-year-old Alexander Materne in person on December 23. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, he took her from her home and brought her to his residence in St. Rose, Louisiana. During their time together, the girl disclosed her age, after which Materne packed a tent, food, and water and abandoned her in the Tangipahoa Parish wilderness. He then proceeded to celebrate Christmas with his family, leaving the girl alone in the woods. US Shocker: Mystery Man Gets Naked, Masturbates in Front of 6 Women, Manhunt Launched.

After the girl went missing for several days, her family grew concerned and learned about her connection with the older man. They contacted Materne's relatives and got in touch with people at his Christmas gathering. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the party and forced Materne to disclose where he had left the girl. US Shocker: Teenager Sets Up Camera in Mall Restroom, Records Videos of Women and Minor Girls in New Jersey; Arrested.

The 14-year-old girl was safely located and taken to a hospital for a thorough check-up. Authorities charged Alexander Materne with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child, as the investigation into the incident continues.

