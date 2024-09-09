Mumbai, September 9: Republican California State Senator faces serious allegations from her former chief of staff. In a civil lawsuit filed in Sacramento Superior Court, the victim claims Alvarado-Gil repeatedly forced him into performing sexual acts, including oral sex in a car, which allegedly caused a back injury. Condit, the son of ex-Congressman Gary Condit, also alleges that the senator's actions were frequent and abusive. Reportedly, Alvarado-Gil is a married mother of six.

The victim alleges that the relationship was a 'sex-based quid pro quo,' marked by unwanted sexual advances and behaviour combined with punishment and displays of power. Gill hired the victim as her chief of staff but fired him in December 2023. She strongly denies the claims, calling him a "disgruntled ex-employee" who made up a wild story for financial gain. Alvarado-Gil had a strong preference for oral sex, viewing it as a privilege of her position and power, the victim added. US: Homeless Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in Parking Lot Under New York City’s FDR Drive, Viral Clip Shows Man Bumping Woman in Broad Daylight.

According to a Lawsuit recount, According to the lawsuit, while on a drive together, they stopped for a restroom break. Upon returning to the car, Condit claims Alvarado-Gil made an explicit request, allegedly exposing herself and demanding a sexual act to prove his loyalty. The lawsuit further states that after months of alleged mistreatment, Condit felt emotionally numb and complied without thinking. US Shocker: Woman Caught on Camera Poisoning Husband’s Coffee With Bleach, Strikes Plea Deal to Avoid Prison.

Further, the victim alleged that, during the final instance of being coerced into performing oral sex, he sustained serious injuries due to the cramped space of the car. According to the lawsuit, he was forced to twist and contort his body in the seat, leading to three herniated discs and a collapsed hip. Following this injury, he also claims he began resisting further sexual advances, which, he says, displeased Alvarado-Gil and contributed to their deteriorating relationship.

