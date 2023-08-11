Vienna, August 11: An Austrian supermarket located in Krems an der Donau, near Vienna, has been temporarily closed due to a potentially venomous Brazilian wandering spider being discovered among a shipment of bananas. The Penny market, owned by the Rewe retail group, closed its doors earlier this week after the store manager encountered a sizable black and red spider measuring about four inches. Authorities were immediately alerted, and the fire department was called to assess the situation.

Reportedly, this specific species of spider, known as the Brazilian wandering spider, is recognised as one of the most venomous arachnids on the planet. It is feared that the spider could potentially cause severe health risks if bitten, including symptoms like hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions, and, notably, prolonged and painful erections in men. The latter effect has caught the attention of medical researchers, with some hoping to explore its potential application in developing treatments for erectile dysfunction. What Is Spider Rain? What Makes Spiders 'Rain' From Sky? Know Everything About Weird and Terrifying Phenomenon.

According to multiple reports, the spider's presence in the supermarket has prompted comprehensive safety measures, including the sealing of all banana crates and a thorough cleaning and disinfection process. An exterminator has also been called to ensure the store is free from any arachnid infestations before it reopens, likely next week. Austria: Woman in Custody After Reportedly Torturing 12-Year-Old Son by Shutting Him in Dog Crate and Pouring Cold Water.

The Brazilian wandering spider, which does not build webs but roams the jungle floor in search of prey at night, has previously appeared in other parts of Europe through banana shipments. In 2017, a family in the UK experienced an invasion of the same species after purchasing bananas from a local supermarket. Despite its potentially dangerous reputation, some experts caution that these types of encounters might be exaggerated, with local and harmless spiders often being mistaken for their venomous counterparts.

