Mumbai, May 31: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a former Russian President and a key ally of President Vladimir Putin has said that it is "legitimate" to assassinate British politicians and officials. Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin's security council said that the United Kingdom has launched an "undeclared war" against Moscow.

The former Russian President also went on to brand Britain as an "eternal enemy" of the Russian state while saying that Brit officials are a "legitimate military target", reports the Mirror.Co.UK. Reportedly, Medvedev made the remarks after UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Ukraine has the right to "project force beyond its borders" into Russia. Vladimir Putin Signed Decree To Grant 'Quick' Citizenship to Foreign Nationals Who Will Fight for Russia Against Ukraine, Says Report.

Reacting to Cleverly's statement, the former Russian Presiden said, "The goofy officials of the UK, our eternal enemy, should remember that within the framework of the universally accepted international law which regulates modern warfare, including the Hague and Geneva Conventions with their additional protocols, their state can also be qualified as being at war."

Dmitry Medvedev said that the UK is leading an undeclared war against Russia by acting as UKraine's ally and providing military aid to them. He further said that if any of the UK's officials be they military, or civil, facilitate the war, can be considered a "legitimate military target". The development comes after Ukraine denied launching any drone attack which hit Moscow on Tuesday. Ukraine To Launch 'Counter-Offensive' To Regain Territory From Russian President Vladimir Putin's Forces, Reveals Top Ukrainian Official.

However, there has been an escalation in incidents within Russia. Meanwhile, on the same, Cleverly said that Ukraine has the right to "project force" beyond its own borders for self-defence while speaking to journalists in Estonia. After drones hit Moscow, Downing Street expressed confidence saying that no British-supplied equipment was used in the drone attack.

