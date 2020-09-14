Denmark, September 14: World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the coronavirus situation is going to be more difficult in the next two months. According to an AFP report, WHO expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of coronavirus deaths in October and November.

The head of the body's European branch was quoted saying, "It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality as the continent currently experiences a surge of cases though the number of deaths has remained relatively stable." WHO Warns There May Never Be a COVID-19 ‘Silver Bullet’, Despite Number of Vaccines, Are in Phase Three Clinical Trials.

WHO Fears COVID-19 Situation Will Get Tougher in October & November 2020

WHO officials raised a warning to those who believe that the development of a vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic. "I hear the whole time: 'the vaccine is going to be the end of the pandemic'. Of course not!," the Belgian said.

"We don't even know if the vaccine is going to help all population groups. We are getting some signs now that it will help for one group and not for the other," he said.

