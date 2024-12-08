Mumbai, December 8: Bashar al-Assad, the President of Syria, has faced immense challenges to his rule since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011. Initially seen as a leader who could bring change, his presidency quickly became synonymous with repression and brutality. Despite this, Assad managed to retain power, aided by strong support from international allies such as Russia and Iran. His forces have endured over 12 years of devastating conflict, facing off against a fractured opposition and an influx of extremist groups.

As of December 2024, Assad’s government is on the verge of collapse following a swift offensive by insurgent forces. The rebel group's rapid advance has seen them seize key cities, including Aleppo and Hama, leaving Damascus encircled. With reports indicating that Assad may have fled the capital, the situation is rapidly evolving. The long-standing Assad regime, once bolstered by external support, is now at a crossroads. With all eyes now on Syria's civil war, let's know who Bashar al-Assad is and why is Syria witnessing civil war for over 12 years. Bashar al-Assad Regime To Fall in Syria? Insurgents Reach Gates of Damascus, Threatening To Upend Decades of Syrian President Assad’s Rule.

Who is Bashar al-Assad?

Born in Damascus on September 11, 1965, Bashar al-Assad is the current president of Syria, a position he has held since 2000. He succeeded his father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly three decades. Assad was educated as an ophthalmologist and initially lived outside the political spotlight until his older brother, Basil, was killed in a car accident in 1994. This tragic event led to Bashar being groomed to take over the presidency despite his lack of political or military experience at the time.

After a period of military training, he was groomed to take his father's place, rising to power at just 34 years old. He ascended to the presidency in 2000 following a swift constitutional amendment that lowered the age requirement. His early years in office were marked by optimism, with hopes for political and economic reforms. However, over time, Assad maintained his father’s authoritarian style of governance, suppressing political dissent and tightening his grip on power. His regime’s approach to governance became more repressive as dissent grew, culminating in the 2011 uprising that spiralled into a devastating civil war. Syria Civil War: Syrian Rebels Claim To Enter Strategic Stronghold Homs, President Bashar al-Assad’s Military Vows To Continue Fight.

Why Is Syria in War?

Syria's descent into war began in 2011, sparked by widespread protests during the Arab Spring, calling for democratic reforms and an end to Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian rule. The government's brutal response to peaceful demonstrations, including mass arrests and violent crackdowns, escalated the situation. Over time, the unrest transformed into an armed rebellion, with various opposition groups fighting to overthrow Assad. The regime’s use of heavy military force, including chemical weapons, worsened the conflict, drawing in foreign powers and turning the war into a complex international crisis.

The war further intensified as international powers became involved, with Russia and Iran supporting Assad’s regime, while the United States, Turkey, and Gulf nations backed various opposition groups. The rise of ISIS in 2013 complicated the conflict, shifting global focus toward combating the extremist group. As of December 2024, the situation in Syria remains dire, with insurgents advancing toward Damascus, putting the Assad regime under significant threat.

