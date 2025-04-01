New Delhi, April 1: Microsoft has introduced significant updates to its Copilot+ PC features, expanding them across devices powered by Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon processors. The new update, which includes advanced AI tools and accessibility features, is a major step forward for Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs.

Last year, Microsoft launched Copilot+ for PCs, and now the company is expanding its offering by introducing exclusive Copilot+ PC features. These include Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator, which will be available on all Copilot+ PCs that are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V, and Snapdragon X Series processors. Microsoft Copilot on Windows Begins To Roll Out New Features and Improvements to Windows Insiders.

Copilot+ PC AI-enabled Features

The AI-enabled creativity features that were limited to Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs are now being extended to devices powered by AMD and Intel processors. Among these features is Cocreator in Paint, which is now accessible on Copilot PCs equipped with AMD and Intel. Cocreator can enhance users' drawing and editing skills by allowing them to merge text-based prompts with freehand drawing.

The Restyle Image feature enables users to transform their photos into artistic interpretations, such as oil paintings, sketches, or modern art styles. Additionally, the Image Creator feature allows users to generate visuals based on detailed prompts. To take advantage of these features, users should ensure that their Microsoft Paint and Photos applications are updated to the latest versions available in the Microsoft Store.

Copilot+ PC Accessibility Features

Live Captions is now accessible on Copilot+ PCs that are powered by AMD and Intel processors. The feature provides real-time translations in English for audio and video content during virtual meetings, podcasts, or while watching videos. Initially it was launched on Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs, Live Captions is also being introduced in Simplified Chinese, with plans to extend support for AMD and Intel-powered devices in the future. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Researcher and Analyst Reasoning Agents for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Integrating OpenAI Models To Enhance Research and Data Analysis.

Voice Access feature on Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs will let users to control their devices with more natural language. Support for AMD and Intel devices is expected later this year. The update aims to simplify commands and will also be the first Voice Access update to use the NPU capabilities of Copilot+ PCs.

