Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Russia after rebels seized control of Damascus, according to Russian news agencies. The Russian government has granted Assad and his family asylum on “humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, Syrian rebels, made up of various opposition groups, said they were working to transition power to a new governing body with full executive powers. Syria Crisis: Bashar al-Assad Left Country After Deciding To Leave Presidential Post, Gave Instructions To Transfer Power Peacefully, Claims Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Bashar al-Assad and Family Granted Asylum in Russia After Rebels Capture Damascus

BREAKING: Assad and family have arrived in Moscow, Russia has granted them asylum. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 8, 2024

