Wuhan, Ground Zero of Coronavirus Outbreak in China, Reports New Positive Case For First Time in Over a Month

Wuhan was under a 76-day shutdown earlier this year | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Beijing, May 10: Wuhan, ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, reported new positive cases for the first time in over a month's period. The figures released by China's National Health Commission on May 9 showed 14 new cases across the country, including two in Wuhan -- the epicentre of COVID-19 crisis. China Attacks US After Mike Pompeo Ties Coronavirus to Wuhan Lab, Calls Secretary of State 'Insane'.

This is the first time since April 3 when China reported new coronavirus cases in Wuhan. According to reports, a couple were found diagnosed with the disease in the central Chinese city, with the husband's condition reported to be critical. He was initially asymptomatic and transmitted the infection to his wife, reports said.

The bulk of China's COVID-19 cases, around 60 percent of the cumulative total, was reported from Wuhan. The city was under a 76-day lockdown period earlier this year -- with the restrictions completely eased on April 8 when data for five consecutive days showed no new coronavirus cases.

The contagious disease, according to China, had spread from a wet market in the town where pangolins and bats were sold. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found no major discrepancy in information related to COVID-19 origins shared by Beijing, a section of world leaders led by US President Donald Trump have raised apprehensions.

The Trump administration is conducting a probe through their Intelligence agency to ascertain whether the virus outbreak was a man-made disaster. A report in Fox News claimed that the virus causing coronavirus was accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. China has categorically rejected the charge, calling it "baseless".

As per the numbers released by China so far, the country has confirmed 82,901 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 50,334 cases were recorded in Wuhan alone. The overall death count in the country is reported to be 4,633 -- way lower than 80,000 fatalities recorded in the United States and over 30,000 in Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.