2 Dead in Shooting at a Bar in South Carolina

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Hartsville, South Carolina, on Sunday, local media reported, citing officials.No arrests have been made by the police in connection with the incident so far, Hartsville city spokeswoman Lauren Baker said, as cited by CNN.The motive of the shooting remains unclear.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

