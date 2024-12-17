VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Asian Excellence Awards 2024 & International Eminence Awards 2024, held at the Hotel Lemon Tree, Sec. 60, Gurugram, Haryana on 30th November, 2024. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was a remarkable celebration of leadership and excellence, graced by esteemed dignitaries who brought their diverse expertise and perspectives. Leading the occasion were BHANU PRATAP SINGH VERMA, former Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises; and SOM PARKASH, IAS, former Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Guests of Honor included RITA MATHEW BENJAMIN, A pioneer in education and empowerment; Dr. Senorita Isaac, A distinguished Trade Commissioner; FDr. Jeff Mazzini, A global leader in educational innovation; and Her Excellency HARISOA LALATIANA ACCOUCHE, Seychelles High Commissioner to India. The event also featured an inspiring address by Gautam Mukerjee, Partner at Anandini Foundation and author of The Ananda Crucible - A Business Compass for the 21st Century, who captivated the audience with his insights on leadership and sustainable business. Together, these luminaries created a platform that celebrated collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Asian Excellence & International Eminence Awards and Conference.

Asian Excellence Awards 2024 Winner List -

FDr. Jeff Mazzini - Trainner of Banking, Financial Services, Education

Isha - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Samir Chandra Pradhan, Principal SAGES Patewa - Award for Contribution at International Stage

DR. MUSKAN ZOFISHAN, KIMS HOSPITAL - YOUNG PHYSIOTHERAPIST OF THE YEAR

Vaishnav Shailesh Kakade - Best Innovative Learning Tools

Prof. Hari Singh Kushwah - Best Author of the Year

MATRIX TUTORIALS ( Daljit Singh Bons ) - Award for Contribution to Education Community at National and International Stage

Dr. Pynam Sai Ganesh Reddy, International Delhi Public School ( Cherukupalli ) - Best School of the Year Award

Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Customer Service

Mai Institute of Hotel Management, Sawantwadi - Best Emerging Hotel Management Institute of India

Dr. MANISH KUMAR SINGH ( Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited ) - Best HR Company of the Year

Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd. - Best Initiatives for Community Development and Women Empowerment

DEBJANI ASTRO PALMIST - Lifetime Achievement in Astrology

Ms. SUCHITA JOON - Best Teacher of the Year

Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Author of the Year 2024

Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd. - Best Innovative ESG Initiatives

Mohammad Ashraf Mir - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam, YellaReddy Super Speciality Hospital - Patient Safety & Risk Management

Dr. Akhilesh Patel - Lifetime Achivement Award

Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman, SAHYADRI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT - Best Engineering College of the Year

St Ann's Institutions Mulki Mangalore ( Dr. Eric Christopher Lobo ) - Award for Contribution to Higher Education in NURSING and ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.

Vishwadeep Singh Rathore ( Cheapflyingfares ) - Corporate Social Responsibility

Ar. Pankaj Chiraniya ( Chiraniya Consultancy ) - BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT ARCHITECT

Advocrats Creations ( Sachin Mittal ) - Best BTL Marketing Agency in North India

Lal Singh Anthal - Best Teacher of the Year

Srividhya Rajagopalan - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year ( SME headed )

SFS School of Excellence ( Rev. Dr. Vivian Wilson Lobo ) - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity Award

SHANTI ASIATIC SCHOOL - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award

Dr. Anjali Singh - Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

Ramprashad Sharma - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Chakradhar Dixit - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. Shekhar Algundgi - Teaching and Education

Bidyut Dey - Impactful Environmental Conservation Projects

Yamini T Ghegade - Young Leader of the Year

I P Singh, Managing Director - Best Educator of the Year

Prof. Dr. Jang Bahadur Singh - Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Rajeshwar Prasad - Best Professor of the Year

Dr. Abhijit Saha - Business Agility Award

Sagar B. Khairnar - HR Excellence Award

Dr. Abhishek Narayan - Outstanding Patient Care Award

Premier Institute PANDEY CLASSES ( Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey ) - Coaching Institute of the Year

Ruchi Natekar - Excellence and Leadership in Integrated Project Planning and Management

Deepu Devasoorya ( Trinitoz Education Pvt. Ltd. ) Best Education Councillor ( South India )

C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu Innovative Business Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Uday Gujral ( The Poly Kids ) Young Director of the Year

Sunil Patil ( Spectrum Academy ) Award for Contribution to Student Development

Divya Samvit Rajagopalan, Heartfulness International School, Omega Branch ( Formerly LMOIS ) - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Dr. LEENA NISHIT JAIN, KRADLE TO KRAYONNS PRESCHOOL - HOLISTIC PRE - SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Kavita Sony - Best Stress Management Techniques

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Sahieb Jalali - Lifetime Innovation in Research in Vaccines

Cerita Daina Mallikarjuna ( Gardencity Jeevitha Ashram ) - Community Empowerment Award

RAM NIVAS MISHRA ( TELIQON PHARMACEUTICAL PRIVATE LIMITED ) - Best Director of the Year

C. P. Sali ( Director Maa Pitambara Advertising and Multipurpose Work Pvt. Ltd ) - Best Director of the Year

Dr. Nirakar Parida - Best Engineering Project Management

Dr. Subhrabrata Roy - Innovator in Direct Selling Strategies

Dr. (Hon) Babita Hundal - Lifetime Achievement in Painting

COLONEL SUSHIL KUMAR SHARMA - Best Humanitarian Award

SANGEETA JOLLY - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY

Prof. Dr. M. Wali - Lifetime Achievement Award in Cardiology

Dr . Sandipann Pralhad Narote - Best Professor of the Year

Prof. ( Dr. ) Sudhir Kumar, Ex Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR- CIMFR, Dhanbad - Excellence in Innovation

B Kannan - Excellence in Manufacturing of Textiles Machinery Award

Rama Mahajan - Lifetime Achivement Award

Mihir M Joshi - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Sunder Rajan - Model of Integrity in Leadership

Jagruti Ashok Jagtap - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Mukesh Shah - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dharam Gupta, Managing Director, Rapchik Originals ( OTT ) - Excellence in Production Planning and Management

Anbarasu Aladiyan - Tech Leadership Award

SRI SAI SAP EVENT MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ( SAP GROUP ) Premasis Bhattacharjee - Best Event Planning Company of the Year

Alexanderina Edith Dsouza - Best Principal of the Year

Sushant Rajput - Author of the Year

Karan Aggarwal - Youth Leadership Award

Chaitalee Pravin ( Babaji Vidhyashram Senior Secondary School ) - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award

Dr. Swathi Modalavalasa ( GlobalMED Academy ) - Excellence in Healthcare Education

Deepak Dasaratha Rao - Digital Transformation Leader in IoT

RAJIV VASANTRAO PHARATE PATIL ( Shri Wagheswar Gramvikas Prathisthan ) - Best Educationist of the Year

Speed Infra Developers LLP ( Pedapati Rahul Prasad ) - Best Luxury Real Estate Development

Cocoon International Preschool ( Urmila Shanmugam ) - Best PreSchool of the Year

Dr. Ami Desai - Edupreneur Director of the Year

Ayan Goswami - Best Researcher of the Year

Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Professor and Senior Consultant of Velammal Medical College and Hospital, Madurai- Tamil Nadu - Outstanding Contribution to Medical Education

EC Group Datasoft PVT.LTD., Arun J. Isaac - Sr. Executive Vice President - Outstanding Contribution to Education

Sanjay Bhattacharjee - Talent Acquisition Award

DR. SATYABRATA JENA ( PT ) - Innovative Wellness Practices

Panache Academy ( Khushnum Avari ) - Best Placements in the Aviation Sector

Priyanka Kathait - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Techmeet Community ( Bharti Bhateja ) - Asia's Best Virtual Start-up Community of the Year 2024

UAL Bengal ( PROP-: UAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ) - Execellence in Product Quality

ANIL THAPAR - BEST SOCIAL ACTIVIST

JYOSHNA RANI VM BEHERA - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY

Arun Kumar Mahto - Excellence in Supply Chain Management

Prof. CMA Maithili Sudhakar Malpure - Best Cost Accountancy Professor of the Year

Dr. Marin Jose - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dhivya Bhalla - Leader in Workplace Wellness Integration

Dr. M Kowsalya - Best Professor of the Year

Dr. N Juniorsundresh - Leadership and Administrative Award

Parvathy S Kumar - Most Inspiring Classical Dance Educator

Dr. Satyabrata Jena - Innovation in Healthcare Management

Snehal Jeevan Meher - Rising Star in Tarot

Dr. Swarupa Chakraborty - Innovative Principal of the Year

Dr. Monoj Shikdar - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Ashmita Banik - Early Career Researcher of the Year

Dr. Sourav Roy - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Proprietor and Founder, NSEC WORLD Forien Medicine Importer ( Deb Kumar Chatterjee ) - Best Pharmaceutical Importer of the Year

Debajit Sarma - Best Vedic Astrologer of the Year

Tahseen Mahmood, Principal - Trinity Public School, Kalyani Highway Kolkata - Best All-Rounder Award

Sampa Pal - Innovative Principal of the Year

Dr.S.Bharani sethu pandian - Dynamic Professor of the year

S D Singh - Best Forest Office of the Year

Arpit Kumar Saha, B.A LLB Advocate, PKS Legal Advocates and Associates - Excellence in Cyber Crime & Cyber Security Law Practice

Sanketh Huddar, TSC Technologies Pvt Ltd - Founder of the Year

Sathish Sampath, President - MediaMetrics Group - Excellence in Business Leadership - Indian Business Global Brand Ambassador

Gautam Chheda ( Cheif Executive Officer ) - Sustainability in Sports operations and Event Management

Sandeep Mali ( Rural Co Operative Business ) - Outstanding Leadership Award

Dr.PATEL PRANAV ARVINDKUMAR - Innovative Researcher Award

Anuj Kumar - Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr.Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw, Founder and Director -Abhinnovation Technologies PVT.LTD. and Tech Q Labs LLP - Most Innovative Ed tech Startup

Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Visionary Leader in Business and Philanthropy

Yagvendra Singh Kumpawat - Best Educational Entrepreneur

KRISHANU PRASUN BAGCHI - Inspirational Mentor and Excellence in Mathematics Teaching Pedagogy

Reshma K Ravindran - Consultant of the Year

Shagun Jain - Best Non- Fiction Author

Rupam Goswami - The Green Manufacturer Award

Prof. Manoj Najir - Research Excellence Award

RAVI BAROT, Associate Professor,Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, Ganpat University-Kumud & Bhupesh Institute of Nursing - Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education

Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College - Best Mentor of the Year

Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Lifetime Achievement Award In Education

Dr.Sheeja CV, Principal - MIMS College of Nursing, Malappuram - Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education

Kshetry And Associates - Outstanding Legal Excellence Award

Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Best Criminal Lawyer Award

Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Excellence in Civil Litigation

Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Best Legal Consultant Award

Kshetry And Associates - Innovative Legal Practice Award

Sreenivasulu Gangala, Founder & CEO -SreeVia Ai Technologies - Excellence In AI Innovation

JC Best Oil - Most Trusted Pain Oil Brand

NMH Global School - Fastest Leading School In 2024

International Eminence Awards 2024 Winner List -

Jemima Joy - AI and Machine Learning Excellence

Bidyut Dey - Human Rights Defender

Dr. Surya Chundi - Innovative Educator of the Year

Nazali Shaikh - Trailblazing Young Entrepreneur Award

Ms. Isha - Best Teacher of the Year

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy - Best School of the Year Award

Nirakar Parida - Best Engineer of the Year

COLONEL SUSHIL KUMAR SHARMA - Youth Leadership Award

Arvind Kumar Mishra - Outstanding Leadership in Education

Dr. Jeesh George ( Dr. Kiran George ) Chairman of Divine Institute of Nursing Science - Excellence in Institutional Governance

Banbati The Flavour of North East, Owner Nitul Thakuria - Best New Restaurant of the Year

Sajeeth Praveen Bristol, CEO -Aceolution Group - Outstanding Provider of the Year 2024

Kavita Sony - Most Effective Emotional Intelligence Counsellor

Dr. Shekhar Algundgi - Humanitarian and Service Award

Dr. Ajay V.A ( Director, PES Global Future School, Kerala ) - Lifetime Achievement Award In Education

Martin Raju Pachimalla - Meritorious Service Award

Dr. Ashok Narayanan ( Jobstars Group ) - Excellent Global HR Group of the Year

Vinod Kumar Aligarh - Excellence In Patients Care

Arun Kumar Mahto - Impact Procurement Consulting and Training Award

Dr. Puja - Youth Leadership Award

Sagar B Khairnar - Best HR of the Year

Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Yamini T Ghegade - Excellence in Talent Acquisition Strategy

Rev. Dr. Vivian Wilson Lobo - Best Principal of the Year

Dr. Shubham Rastogi - Innovative Businessman of the Year

Ms. Dimple M. Asher - Innovation in B2B Marketing Technology

A. Veera Ragavan ( AVR ) - Outstanding Director of the Year

Dr. Kaushal Kapadia - Award for Excellence in Clinical Research

Adv. Neel Lakhani - Excellence in Legal Advocacy & Best Criminal Defense

Chitta Dipan Biswas ( Dipan Harbal Pharmacy LLP ) - Innovative Strategy Award

Dr. ( Hon ) Babita Hundal - The Best Paint Artist of the Year

Prof. Hari Singh Kushwah - Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Avathvadi Venketesan Srinivasan ( HONY ) EMERITUS PROF. THE TAMIL NADU DR MGR MEDICAL UNIVERSITY - Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Sudesh Kumari Sharma - Best Service Provider in Education

Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam, YellaReddy Super Speciality Hospital - Medical Excellence Award

C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu - Award for Contribution to Women Empowerment

Mount Litera Zee School - Best School for Inclusive Education

FOX HR ( HR SERVICE ) Gayatri Malhotra - HR Excellence Award

Ms. SUCHITA JOON - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Dr. Suraj Kumar Sharma, CEO & Founder of Quokka Motors LLP - Best Startup of the Year

Kirti Sethia Bengani - Top Transformational and Exceptional Healer of the Decade

G D Goenka Public School, Sector 10-A, Gurgaon - Exceptional Parental Engagement Award

Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Hospitality Leadership Award

Pranavi Kalangi ( Studio3ree ) - Best Commercial Interior Designer

Prof. ( Dr. ) Sudhir Kumar, Justification ;- Guest Faculty ( Honorary ) ACIC Foundation, I T-ISM Dhanbad - Outstanding Entrepreneurial Vision

Dr. S. D. Singh - Best Forest Conservation with Excellence in Afforestation Initiative Award

Mohammed Riyazuddin - Lifetime Achievement Award

Umakannan Bhuvaneshwaran - Global Expansion Award

New Delhi Riyasat ( Balpreet Singh Chopra ) - Outstanding Food Quality

Dharam Gupta, Managing Director, Rapchee Originals ( OTT ) - Excellence in Cost Management

Dr. Jyoti Prakash - Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Health

Dr. Smrutirekha Mohanty - Outstanding Contribution to Medical Research

Dr. Pooja Ratnani - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year ( SME headed or Created by Woman Entrepreneurs to Salute their Entrepreneurial Spirit )

Dream Weavers Edutrack Pvt. Ltd. - Customer Service Leadership Award

Dipak Kumar Sharma, Founder & Managing Director of Leafcutter Vehicle Pvt. Ltd. - Best Startup of the Year

Vijay Kumar Amar - Best Structural Engineer of the Year

Eduminds Learning LLC, Devesh Singh Rathore, CEO - Top Global Impact Edtech Institution of the Year

The Bright Star Academy, Meharaj Mullick - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity

DR. MANJEET KAUR KAUSHAL - CHAMPION OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Digital Coursera, Founders - Kuldeep & Piyush Kumar - Best Digital Marketing and Data Science Innovation Award

CA Ramesh Nagar - Leading Chartered Accountant Practitioner in Western India

Bachpann Rhymes, Akula Sapna - Director and Founder - Best Visionary Award for School

G KIDS PLAY SCHOOL - Best Play School in India

THE GRAMODAYA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - Best Residential C.B.S.E. School in Jhansi, UP

Ankit Maheshwari - Pioneer in AI and Data Science

Ms. Perala Manasa - Innovative Startup of the Year

Sumit Jha, Actor - Best Supporting Actor

Mohammed Irfan Tak - Excellence in Graphic Designing & Multimedia Applications

Dr. Sundaram - Award for Innovative Research 2024

Sudhir Mehta - Expert in Data Analysis through Programming and Cyber Security

Rohit Joshi ( Styleart E- Commerce PVT.LTD. ) - Best Emerging Fashion Brand

Different Convent School, Affiliated to CBSE, Badal Road Ghudda, Bathinda - Excellence in Sports and Physical Education Programs

Sarika Chhagan Sali ( Director Maa Pitambara Advertising and Multipurpose Work Pvt. Ltd. ) - Woman Entrpreneur of the Year

Divyansh Barnwal - Best Marketing Campaign of the Year

Ms.Pooja Gaur, Principal- Euro International School, Sector-48, Gurugram - Visionary Principal Award

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari - Master of Medical Expertise Award in Medicine

P. L Raikwar ( Director And CEO ) Vaishalee Group Pvt. Ltd. & Vaishalee Foundation - Multitasking Leadership Excellence Award

Dr. Chinnaiyan Ramasubramanian, Pro Vice Chancellor - Lingayas Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Faridabad, Haryana - Excellence in Academic Leadership

XL Multimedia and Animation - Asia's No. 1 Institute in Multimedia and Animation

Dr. Suchitra Vashisth - Lifelong Achievement in Education

Volsonic India Private Limited ( Kashif Sayyed ) - Best Brand in Consumer Trust & Loyalty

Saplings International Primary School - Best Pre School of the Year

Sai Pavan Kumar BVDS ( High Rise Books ) - Outstanding Contribution to Literary Culture

Sunil Patil ( Spectrum Academy ) - Best EDTECH of the Year

Saha Enterprises ( Abhijit Saha ) - Education Startup of the Year

Yash Shooting Academy - Leading Professional Sports And Adventure Personal Shooting Range

Dr. Vartika Chaturvedi - Young Director of the Year

Dr. M Kowsalya - Best Innovation Award

Karan Aggarwal - Leadership in Social Impact: Studentrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award

KPC Higher Secondary School ( Manoharan AK ) - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award

Prof. ( Dr. ) Ram Chet Chaudhary - Environmental Sustainability Award

Dr. Sutapa Roy, Principal - Exemplary Leadership in Education

Nupur Mukherjee - Passion and Dedication Award

Vinita Jamdade - Community Outreach and Engagement Award

Poonam Chopra Maini - Community Advocate of the Year

Aparna Ram, Director Consulting, Asia Pacific - Award for Innovative COE

Avirajvi Infrastructure Private Limited, SAP GROUP (Premasis Bhattacharjee ) - Best Infrastructure Design

Jyoshna Rani VM Behera - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

EC Group Datasoft PVT. LTD., Arun J. Isaac - Sr. Executive Vice President - Top Corporate Social Responsibility Program in Education

Richa Kulshrestha Srivastav - Holistic Wellness Approach

Parth Hingrajiya - Best Destination Wedding Invite

Dr. Adarsh Rath, Founder - The Adarsh Rath Report - Excellence in Educational Impact and Content Creation

Prof. Dr. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa - Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Services to Science and Society

Dr. Patel Pranav Arvindkumar - Award for Excellence in Research

Priyanka Kathait - Award for Contribution to Education Community

AMB. DR. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO - Contribution at International Platform as EDUCATIONIST LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr. N Juniorsundresh - Best Researcher Award

UAL Bengal ( PROP:- UAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ) - Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility

Chaitalee Pravin - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Hetal Rajguru, Head of Tulja Dance Academy - Passion and Dedication Award

Dr. Arya S Kumar, Research Scientist - Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre - Best Quality Improvement Champion

Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Professor and Senior Consultant of Velammal Medical College and Hospital, Madurai- Tamil Nadu - Excellence in General Surgery

Satyam Kumar Srivastava - Author of the Year

Ayan Goswami - Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Ishwarya M. V, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Department, Agni College of Technology - Innovation in AI and Data Science Award

Dr. Suhas S Khot, Principal ( K J College of Engineering & Management Research, Pune ) - Excellence in Academic Leadership

Mylapalli Lakshya - Excellence Award for Multilingual Skills

Thalathoti Ravi Raj - Excellence in Business Management

Prabhat Kumar Jha, Executive Director ( Central Zone ) Gujarat, MP, Raj, UT, NSIC ( Ministry of MSME ) Govt of india - Best Director of the Year

Reshma K Ravindran - Consultant of the Year

Travelance Holidays Pvt Ltd - Best Customised & Most Preferred Travel Plans

Jyotishacharya Ajay Kumar Agarwal - Astrology Innovator of the Year

Sheeza Ali Khan - Impact on Student Learning and Success

Dr.Veena D. Sakhardande - Outstanding Achievement Award

Muzaffar Ali Ahmed Rai - HOLISTIC WELLNESS APPROACH

Marin Jose - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Bidyut Adhikary - The Next Gen Manufacturing Award

Dr. Mona Mulchandani - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Karna Upadhyay, NIEM THE INSTITUTE OF EVENT MANAGEMENT - A VISION CRAFTED BY DR HOSHI BHIWANDIWALLA - Best Event Institute to Provide Highest Number of Live Events Training and Placement

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Rahul Nair & Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website - www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Asian Excellence Awards & International Eminence Awards 2024

https://asianeducationawards.com/ https://internationaleminenceawards.com/

