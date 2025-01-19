London [UK], January 19 (ANI): Assam's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Bimal Borah, met Anil Agarwal, Chairman and Founder of Vedanta Group, to explore potential collaborations between the state and the company during the London roadshow for the Advantage Assam 2 Summit, according to an official release.

In the discussion between Borah and Agarwal, the former emphasised Assam's growth story as one of the leading investment destinations under the combined visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

The release added that besides Agarwal's philanthropic vision and commitment to social welfare, his emphasis on skill development, entrepreneurship, and sustainable industry practices resonates with Assam's aspirations for economic empowerment, job creation, and inclusive growth.

Minister Borah requested Agarwal to further explore potential collaborations which can accelerate Assam's development journey, the release added.

Also Read | TikTok Shutdown in US Begins After Ban Upheld by Supreme Court, ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Sends Notification to Android and iOS Users.

Borah also invited Agarwal to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, to be held in Guwahati in February. Later Borah also visits Space Scale White City, London and Imperial Innovation Hub.

The Assam government in partnership with the High Commission of India, hosted the Assam Investment Roadshow in London to support the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 to be held in Guwahati next month.

The event in London was aimed to attract global investors by showcasing Assam's business potential and opportunities in various sectors.

The Advantage Assam summit is scheduled for February 25-26, 2025.

Assam is renowned for its lush tea gardens and petroleum resources and is now diversifying into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)