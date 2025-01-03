PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3: Benepik, a leader in Rewards, Loyalty, and Corporate Gifting, has unveiled a Bollywood-themed calendar to welcome the New Year - 2025. This calendar celebrates the magic of Indian cinema and adds a fun twist with interactive quizzes for each month.

Every month of the calendar highlights an iconic Bollywood movie, bringing back fond memories for film lovers. A QR code on each page leads to a quiz about the featured movie. From famous dialogues to unforgettable scenes, users can test their Bollywood knowledge and even compete with friends.

This calendar brings to the fore Benepik's expertise in rewards and loyalty solutions, demonstrating how gamification can drive engagement. "The quizzes aren't just fun--they're a subtle nod to how interactivity can deepen relationships, whether it's with customers, employees, or partners," emphasized Saurabh Jain, Founder - Benepik.

This calendar also pays tribute to legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary. Known as 'The Showman of Indian Cinema', Raj Kapoor's incredible work continues to inspire even the current generation. A special month in the calendar celebrates his enduring legacy.

"We didn't just want to make another calendar; we wanted to create an experience. Bollywood has a way of connecting people, and we thought, why not make it more exciting with quizzes? This calendar is not just about marking dates--it is about sparking conversations, laughter, and a love for cinema," said Saurabh Jain, Founder & CEO - Benepik. "And let's be honest, who doesn't want to prove they're the biggest Bollywood buff among their friends?"

The Bollywood-themed calendar by Benepik serves as a perfect blend of entertainment and interaction, making it a must-have for movie lovers and trivia enthusiasts alike.

To know more about the calendar, mail us at: calendar@benepik.com

About Benepik

Benepik is a Global Leader in Rewards, Loyalty, and Corporate Gifting. The company specializes in strengthening bonds between organizations and their stakeholders be it consumers, channel partners or employees. Benepik combines its tech-driven loyalty programs with diverse rewards catalogue providing a one-stop solution to its clients.

