Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited the globally renowned container terminal company to come forward to set up its smart container terminal in the eastern state.

During the ongoing World Economic Forum summit, the Chief Minister, on the third day of his visit to Davos, held deep discussions with the Managing Director of the DP World Central Asia and Africa, Rizwan Sumoor.

Chandrababu told the Managing Director that though DP World has five container terminals in India, till now there is no single terminal in Andhra Pradesh.

Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Mulapeta are the most suitable places for setting up its container terminals in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister told Rizwan and asked them to think over the possibility of setting up one at one of these places.

The Chief Minister also invited investments in seaports that are being constructed now and also in integrated logistics.

DP World has been managing 83 marine and inland terminals in over 40 countries owing over 10 per cent of the global market in container traffic.

If the company sets up its terminal in Andhra Pradesh, it will contribute to the development of international trade in the State.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also has detailed discussions with the founder of Microsoft and Bill Melinda Gates, Bill Gates.

"Back in 1995- IT Now in 2025-AI A pleasure reconnecting with Mr Bill Gates after many years," the Andhra CM posted on X after the meeting.

The discussions mainly focussed on the establishment of AI university, Innovation and Incubation, Centre of Excellence for Health and Gateway to South India. The Director of the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, Archana Vyas, was also present during the discussions.

The Andhra CM also had a meeting with Eugene Willemsen, CEO (AMSEA and International Beverages) at Pepsi Co to discuss investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He also met with a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain led by Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce. (ANI)

